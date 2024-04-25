Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

