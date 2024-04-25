ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) versus Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Head to Head Analysis

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries 13.14% -0.65% -0.37% ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Flotek Industries and ARQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and ARQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $188.06 million 0.55 $24.71 million ($0.13) -26.78 ARQ $99.18 million 2.48 -$12.25 million ($0.50) -14.72

Flotek Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats ARQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries, and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. Flotek Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

