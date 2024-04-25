Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$37.14

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$27.11 and a 1 year high of C$37.01. The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

