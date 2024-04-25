Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3501041 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,920. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

