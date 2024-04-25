MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MFA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 2.10.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 350.00%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
