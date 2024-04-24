Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $422,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.