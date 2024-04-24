ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.65-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $309.44. The company had a trading volume of 956,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,404. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.97 and its 200 day moving average is $282.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.