Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,092.70. 388,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,096.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,013.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

