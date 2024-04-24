Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.43. 720,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.98.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.