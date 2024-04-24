Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

