Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 957 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 406,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.