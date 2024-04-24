Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 957 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 406,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
