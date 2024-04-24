JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.31. 1,172,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,706,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
