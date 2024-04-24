JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.31. 1,172,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,706,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,358,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

