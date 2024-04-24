Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 950 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,734,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.65. 339,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

