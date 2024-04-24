Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49.32 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $49.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,335,084 coins and its circulating supply is 88,332,771 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,296,340.28218824. The last known price of Dynex is 0.58206155 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,898,333.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

