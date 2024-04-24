Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of XPEL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in XPEL by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 100,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.02.

XPEL Profile

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.