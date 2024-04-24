Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.26. 190,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.8298611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.