Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

PPC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

