MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

