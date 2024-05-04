Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

