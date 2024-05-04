Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
