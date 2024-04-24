South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.95 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $25,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 1,684,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

