Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.