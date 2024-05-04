Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.74. 610,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.