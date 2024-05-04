LSV Asset Management Has $159.39 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,269,890 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $159,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The company has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

