Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 279,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,151. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.