Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.61 on Friday, reaching $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.19. The company has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

