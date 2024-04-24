Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,703. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

