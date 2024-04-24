Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 91,850 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,850 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amarin worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 496,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

