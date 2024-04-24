DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stake Reduced by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 377,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

