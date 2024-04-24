Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

