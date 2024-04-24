Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 225 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

