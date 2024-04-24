GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

