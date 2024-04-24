National Bankshares Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.75.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.32. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,878. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.42. The firm has a market cap of C$315.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In related news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,100 shares of company stock worth $3,804,879. 74.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

