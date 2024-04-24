National Bankshares Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In related news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,100 shares of company stock worth $3,804,879. 74.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.