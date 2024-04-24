Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Bank First worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 167.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 5,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on BFC shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

