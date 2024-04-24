Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $920,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, hitting $332.02. 1,664,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

