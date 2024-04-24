PLATINCOIN (PLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $400,547.35

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 263.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 296% higher against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $115.62 or 0.00178370 BTC on popular exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $578.22 million and $400,547.35 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,353,892 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,352,013.55632 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 25.79005123 USD and is down -83.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $263,743.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.