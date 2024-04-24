Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,282 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $175.21. 2,618,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
