UBS Group Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $91.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 857,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,274. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pentair by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 392,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,044,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

