Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

