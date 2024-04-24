New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $66,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

