New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $58.82 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.