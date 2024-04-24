iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.78

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.78 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 273827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

