Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 1,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

