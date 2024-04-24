Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 237,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 93,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

