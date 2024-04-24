FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -14.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($5.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -10.9%.

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

