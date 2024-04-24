Federal Signal Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.7 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 35,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,908. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.