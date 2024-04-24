Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 587,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 437,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 203,840 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 2,806,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,412,203. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

