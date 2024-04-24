iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.16

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 197890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.