Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of FI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

