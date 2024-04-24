iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.98 and last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 26542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

