Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 2,641 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $539.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.